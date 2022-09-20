Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Four Tennessee College Football Teams Get Recognized by FCS National Rankings

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is a part of the NCAA Division I but represents the lower level of competition in the country’s highest level of college football.

Tennessee has teams that are competing at a very high level against other FCS programs. Chattanooga has yet to lose a game this season and is ranked #9 in this week’s FCS Coaches Poll. UT Martin stands at #19 and Austin Peay is #23. ETSU was in the top 25 rankings but fell out after two losses in a row. However, the Buccaneers still received 16 votes to be in the top 25 poll.

Below is their schedule for this week’s game.

  • Chattanooga (3-0) @ Illinois (2-1)
    • Thursday, September 22 at 7:30 on Big Ten Network
  • ETSU (1-2) @ Robert Morris (0-2)
    • Saturday, September 24 at 11 PM on ESPN+
  • Eastern Kentucky (2-1) @ Austin Peay (3-1)
    • Saturday, September 24 at 3 PM on ESPN+
  • Lindenwood (2-0) @ UT Martin (1-2)
    • Saturday, September 24 at 6 PM on ESPN+

