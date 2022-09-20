Four Tennessee College Football Teams Get Recognized by FCS National Rankings

The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is a part of the NCAA Division I but represents the lower level of competition in the country’s highest level of college football.

Tennessee has teams that are competing at a very high level against other FCS programs. Chattanooga has yet to lose a game this season and is ranked #9 in this week’s FCS Coaches Poll. UT Martin stands at #19 and Austin Peay is #23. ETSU was in the top 25 rankings but fell out after two losses in a row. However, the Buccaneers still received 16 votes to be in the top 25 poll.

Below is their schedule for this week’s game.