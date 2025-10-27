Four Teenagers Killed, One Injured in Mt. View Road Crash

Four teenagers were killed and another driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday on Mt. View Road in Nashville, WKRN reports.

Metro police said the wreck happened around 12:45 a.m. on October 26 near Asheford Trace. A 2010 Infiniti G37 was traveling south at a high speed when it crossed into the path of a northbound 2018 Jeep Renegade.

Passengers Maximos Ibrahim, 19, and Raafat Nassif, 17, both of Nashville, died at the scene. Another passenger, 19-year-old David Fakhory of Nolensville, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

The Infiniti’s driver, 17-year-old Kerlos Toma of Murfreesboro, was also taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries and later died. The 24-year-old Jeep driver was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one in the Infiniti or Jeep was wearing a seatbelt. Evidence suggests the Infiniti was partially in the northbound lane when the crash occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

