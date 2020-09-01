Four Suspects Involved in a Theft at Hibbett Sports in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department asks for assistance from the public with the identification of four individuals involved in a theft at Hibbett Sports.

On August 04th, 2020, four individuals entered Hibbett Sports, located at 801 Industrial Blvd, Suite 100, Smyrna, and stole multiple items. The individual in the yellow Hollister shirt sprayed a substance (believed to be pepper spray) in the area and threatened to spray employees if they intervened. The individuals left the area in an orange Kia Rio with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information concerning any of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or at email [email protected].