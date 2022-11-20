Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel

Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak.

Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville.

While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and taller. Four Seasons has added to the height as the second tallest building at 542 feet tall right behind the AT&T building (known as the Batman building).

Events will be a feature at the Four Seasons. They have a 10,000 square foot grand ballroom with a capacity of 700 guests. The views from the fifth floor reception area showcase the river.

In every aspect of design there are subtle nods to Music City. Artist Gregor Hildebrandt works are featured throughout the hotel. Hildebrandt uses items like cassette tapes, and vinyl records to create pieces of art. The color palette of soft blues, greens, and grays used reflect colors found in the nearby Cumberland River add richness and depth to carpets, and upholstery drapery.

There’s a spa onsite where you can spend an hour or a whole day treating yourself or bring a friend. They offer a range of treatments from a massage, wraps, facials, and salon services.

Try the Italian restaurant, Mimo. It’a where Southern Italian cuisine meets Southern hospitality. By day, an inspiring social space to connect and sit by the large windows. By night, expect a vibrant atmosphere fueled by a lively bar and restaurant scene.

If you are looking for a staycation in downtown Nashville that is close to Broadway or Bridgestone Arena, Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is offering a variety of introductory packages to introduce guests to Music City, Four Seasons-style. Call +1 615 610 5001 for reservations, or book onli ne.