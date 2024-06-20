Four Rutherford County Detention Supervisors Earn National Certification

Sheriff’s Detention Lt. David Hutsell earned re-certification and Lt. Glen Edgell earned certification as Certified Jail Managers from the American Jail Association.

Sgt. Adam Sowden and Sgt. William Franzel achieved Certified Jail Supervisors certification from the American Jail Association.

The Certified Jail Manager certification shows the manager documents a strong level of knowledge and competency of jail manager. The certification reflects one of the highest achievements in corrections.

“It plays a significant role in the elevation of professionalism and provides an opportunity for professional growth by encouraging education which, in turn, fosters effective management practices,” AJA reported.

Hutsell is the training lieutenant and Edgell supervises the evening shift.

Sowden and Franzel achieved the Certified Jail Supervisor status for mid-level managers. They are tested on management/professional issues, inmate management, communications, environment/equipment, special populations and support services.

Franzel serves as a supervisor on day shift and Sowden serves as a supervisor on the evening shift.

All four supervisors voluntarily studied and tested to achieve the certification.

Certified Jail Manager Hutsell is a member of the AJA’s Training and Professional Certification Committee and the Membership Committee and Planning Committee. Certified Jail Manager Edgell is an AJA liaison for certified jail certifications and serves on the AJA Membership Committee.

