Four Rescued After Boat Capsizes Sunday Afternoon

Four individuals were rescued from the water Sunday afternoon after their boat capsized, thanks to a rapid response by La Vergne Fire Rescue personnel.

The department received a call at approximately 2:00 p.m. from one of the individuals in the water.

“Dispatch was able to give us a precise location from the caller, and we were able to locate them quickly,” Battalion Chief Patrick Hood said.

The approximately 18-foot fishing boat with an outboard motor was fully capsized before firefighters arrived. Two firefighters deployed an inflatable Zodiac watercraft. They reached the group within minutes and brought all four individuals safely to shore about 20 minutes after the 911 call.

None of the individuals were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. Chief Hood noted that a Coast Guard-approved life jacket should be available for every individual aboard a vessel and that children 12 and under are required to wear them while on board.

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“This situation could have had a very different outcome,” he said. “Wearing a life jacket significantly increases your chances of survival in the water, especially in unexpected emergencies like a capsized boat.”

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