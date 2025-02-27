Four Personnel Honored With RCS Strong Outstanding Staff Awards

Three staff members and a bus contractor have earned an RCS Strong Outstanding Staff award, which are given out monthly based on the results of public nominations.

The SOS awards recognize employees in one of four categories: support staff, teachers, administrators, and those involved in transportation, which includes bus contractors, bus drivers, crossing guards, and bus aides.

The awards are sponsored by the Sonic Drive-In restaurants in Rutherford County. Chris Spraggins and Alan Scheuers — supervising partners with the local Sonic Drive-ins — presented gift cards to the four employees during the awards recognition at Monday’s School Board meeting.

Nominations are taken on a continuous basis, and anyone can nominate a staff member using this simple form: https://trst.in/Yz9FA5

Below are some of the comments provided on the nominations forms for the four most recent winners.

Kelly Garner, AP at Cedar Grove Elementary School

“Kelly Garner is very enthusiastic when it comes to working with our students at Cedar Grove. She comes around in the mornings and checks in and makes sure we have a smile on our faces and that every kid is loved and taken care of. She is an outstanding person and administrator.”

Sue Haley, custodian at Eagleville School

“I am honored to nominate Sue Haley for recognition as an outstanding employee at Eagleville School. For as long as I have known her, Sue has exemplified what it means to be a servant leader. She is incredibly hardworking, always going above and beyond her role as custodian to serve the school community in countless ways.”

“Sue has been a vital part of the school community for as long as I can remember, and I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition. She would give her last dime to another in need without a thought. Her unwavering commitment to others, her hard work, and her servant leadership make her an invaluable member of our school and district. I am proud to nominate Sue Haley for this honor.”

Ashley Moore, math teacher at Oakland High School

“Mrs. Moore took a proactive approach in recognizing ways to help my son improve his grades and overall experience in her class. She reached out to me by phone with the intent to pinpoint some ways she could help my child succeed in her class. She took the time to listen to me and my input as well. The phone call was simple and to the point, but something about her just making that phone call … showed me that she cared about my kid and wants to see him succeed. I would love to see her recognized for being an involved teacher!”

Renea Patrick, bus 41 owner / operator

“Renea goes above and beyond for her students that ride her bus. When kindergarten students were nervous to ride the bus, she took time out of Sunday afternoon and drove her bus to the neighborhood to show K students and to help them feel more comfortable. She is always willing to help! And always has a smile on her face!”

