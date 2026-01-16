Four New Officers Sworn In To La Vergne Police Department

Chief Moews had the honor of swearing in four new officers and shared how proud he was of each of them for choosing a career rooted in service, sacrifice, and dedication. During the ceremony, the Chief highlighted the hard work our officers perform every day and emphasized that La Vergne is home to some of the best officers in the nation.

He acknowledged that law enforcement is a challenging profession, but expressed full confidence that these four officers are more than capable of meeting those challenges head-on. Each of them brings the commitment, professionalism, and work ethic that strengthen our department and enhance the service we provide to our community.

The three officers pictured on the right will be attending the police academy soon, while the fourth officer, pictured on the far right in uniform, is POST-certified and will be beginning the Field Training Officer (FTO) program in the near future.

