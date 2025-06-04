Four Juveniles Arrested After Fleeing in Stolen Kia

Four juveniles are facing charges after fleeing officers in La Vergne.

La Vergne PD responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle on Jennifer Pierce Drive around 1:30am Wednesday. Shortly after the call was received, the vehicle, a Kia Soul, was located near Dick Buchanan Street.

It fled from officers and ultimately crashed into a home on George Buchanan Drive. The four juvenile suspects ran from the scene.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of patrol officers and K-9 teams, all four were located and taken into custody. The suspects admitted to stealing the vehicle and to involvement in multiple vehicle burglaries in the area. All the juveniles were taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Rutherford Juvenile Center for booking.

