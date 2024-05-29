Four in Custody Following a Double Homicide in La Vergne

May 28, 2024 – Four people of interest are in custody following a double homicide in La Vergne Tuesday night.

A dispute between several people broke out at the apartment complex on 5400 Murfreesboro Road around 5:45 p.m. The dispute escalated into a fight, which resulted in the shooting.

The first victim, a 23-year-old male, was found dead at the scene. The second victim, a 39-year-old male, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later passed away. The third victim is a 45-year-old female who is being treated for a minor gunshot injury.

This investigation is considered open and ongoing.

The shooting is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: La Vergne Police Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email