Four Global Retailers Set to Open First Tennessee Locations in Nashville’s Wedgewood Village

Real estate and hospitality firm AJ Capital Partners (“AJ Capital”) announced the highly coveted retailers ZIMMERMANN, STAUD, Malbon, and Eberjey will open in its mixed-use development in Nashville in 2026. The global brands will each debut their first standalone Tennessee locations within AJ Capital’s Wedgewood Village development, its 18-acre mixed-use and multi-phase neighborhood in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston, alongside existing high-profile tenants such as Hermès and recently opened Brunello Cucinelli.

Australian swimwear and ready-to-wear retailer ZIMMERMANN will occupy 2,186 square feet at 503 Houston Street, opening in summer 2026. Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann founded their namesake brand in 1991 in Sydney. Early in its evolution, ZIMMERMANN took the bold step of fusing fashion with swimwear featuring bold, original prints that launched the brand on its path to local and international success. Since then, ZIMMERMANN’s category offerings have expanded into footwear, jewelry, accessories, and kids. ZIMMMERMANN maintains showrooms in major cities across the world as its global footprint continues to expand into new and existing markets. The brand has opened 31 stores in the U.S. to date, with Nashville marking its latest expansion.

Los Angeles-based clothing brand STAUD will open its 1,742-square-foot boutique in summer 2026 at 515 Houston Suite 101. The Nashville news comes on the heels of the brand’s continued retail expansion, including its recent store opening at South Coast Plaza in March. Founded in 2015 by Sarah “Staud” Staudinger and George Augusto, the brand was built on the idea that great fashion should be both empowering and accessible. At the heart of STAUD is design, with pieces crafted through a thoughtful blend of contemporary and timeless aesthetics for the modern woman. With a collection that includes ready-to-wear, swimwear, handbags, shoes, accessories, and more, STAUD currently has 11 retail locations across the U.S., including L.A., New York City, and Palm Beach.

Malbon, set to open in summer 2026, has signed a lease for a 2,534-square-foot retail space at 501 Houston Street. Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand launched with a limited collection for men looking to find multi-functional golf apparel for both on and off the green. Since then, the husband-and-wife duo has pioneered the movement toward golf as a lifestyle by collaborating with some of the most well-known brands in the world and creating a community of like-minded thinkers. Today, Malbon has expanded to offer a complete line of men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories. True to its approach, Malbon’s location in Nashville is intended to serve as a community hub that combines retail with ongoing events and collaborations tailored to the local market to help redefine golf culture and increase accessibility.

Sleep and loungewear retailer Eberjey is expanding into Nashville in spring 2026 with a 919-square-foot boutique at 1209 Brown Street. The boutique will carry the brand’s full assortment, with a focus on sleepwear, lounge, bridal, and gifting. The opening underscores Eberjey’s continued investment in brick-and-mortar retail, with Wedgewood Village marking the brand’s sixth U.S. location.

The four global retailers will join the neighborhood’s latest addition, luxury Italian lifestyle brand Brunello Cucinelli, which opened in March 2026. World renowned for its high-end cashmere, Brunello Cucinelli brings its meticulously crafted collection of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products to a 3,650-square-foot retail space at 505 Houston Street. Brunello Cucinelli is situated across the street from Hermès, which opened in October 2025.

“This dynamic assemblage of global retailers solidifies Wedgewood Village as a preeminent destination for contemporary fashion and culture—not just in Nashville, but across the entire Southeast,” said Kyle Allen, AJ Capital Senior Vice President of Retail. “Nashville continues to draw major brands from across the globe, and this represents another significant milestone for the city as it strengthens its position as a tier-one destination.”

The news marks the latest wave of momentum for AJ Capital’s Wedgewood Village development, its 18-acre mixed-use and multi-phase neighborhood in Wedgewood Houston representing more than 1.6 million square feet of residential, retail, and office space. The fashion and lifestyle brands join a roster of highly anticipated 2026 openings within Wedgewood Village: Boka Restaurant Group’s Alla Vita, Momotaro, and Middleman, Live Nation’s upcoming 4,400-capacity live music venue The Truth, and a hub of small, locally owned businesses including neighborhood bookstore Bell Bird Books, design-forward nail salon Bower, frozen Greek yogurt café Culture Club, and Perenn Grocery. Additionally, AJ Capital’s newest addition to its Memoir Residential portfolio, Memoir May Hosiery, debuted 109 residential units in March 2026. These developments build upon Wedgewood Village’s existing high-profile tenants, including Soho House, Hermès, Pastis, and the Academy of Country Music, reinforcing the neighborhood as one of Nashville’s most dynamic destinations.

For more information about Wedgewood Village, visit welcometowedgewood.com.

More Business News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email