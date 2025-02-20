Four Dores Nominated for Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four student-athletes from Vanderbilt Athletics sports programs have been nominated for the first-ever Allstate NACDA Good Works Winter Team.

Kaylee Hitt, Santana Spearman, Sacha Washington and Hannah Weissman were announced as candidates for the team, which will be revealed in early March.

Hitt, a senior bowler from Cold Spring, Kentucky, has aided Soles4Souls after taking part in Vanderbilt’s international social impact trip serving communities in Guatemala, and she has also assisted at numerous events at Jones Elementary School near campus. Hitt has also volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House and Dream Streets while participating as a college and career fair volunteer at Gateway Elementary school as well.

Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Spearman has volunteered with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, Special Olympics Tennessee, Music City Corporate Challenge and Jones Elementary School since becoming a member of the Commodore track and field program. The junior has also assisted cleaning up Shelby Park, prepped food at the Nashville Food Project, served with the Rise Up Mentorship Program and has been a volunteer with the Rondebosch Boy’s School.

Washington—a senior on the Vandy women’s basketball team—has served as a volunteer at Eakin and Jones Elementary Schools as well as the Covenant School in addition to contributing to multiple events at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native assists the Rising Star Society, and has volunteered at Thistle Farms while serving as a counselor for Terry Looper’s Basketball Camp also since coming to Nashville.

A junior on the Commodore swimming team, Weissman was named earlier this week to the SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team. The Maple Valley, Washington, resident has served as a camp counselor at the Center for Courageous Kids and volunteered with the Pediatric Emergency Department in addition to promoting engagement, community service and career development to fellow Vanderbilt student-athletes.

Source: Vanderbilt

