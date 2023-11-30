Four Caught on Camera Shoplifting From Murfreesboro Store

November 30, 2023 – Detectives are trying to identify four persons of interest for questioning about theft of merchandise from three different businesses at The Avenue on Medical Center Pkwy.

On Nov. 29, four women were seen on video in Ulta Beauty concealing items in bags, purses and underneath their clothing. They left the store without paying. Similar thefts were also committed at Bath & Body Works, and American Eagle.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMboroPoliceDept%2Fvideos%2F334272822576770%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0″ width=”560″ height=”314″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from the three stores. The women were seen getting into newer model black GMC SUV.

If you know these individuals, please contact Det. Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Source: Murfreesboro PD