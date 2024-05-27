Four Bisons Earn ASUN Postseason Honors

ATLANTA – As the regular season draws to a close and the anticipation for postseason play builds, the league has unveiled their All-ASUN Team selections for the 2024 season.
Four Bisons, Trace Willhoite, Alex Vergara, Mason Lundgrin, and Collin Witzke, have been selected to an All-ASUN Team.
Willhoite and Vergara have been selected to the Second Team, while Lundgrin and Witzke have made the Third Team list.
Willhoite, Lundgrin, and Witzke also earned Academic All-ASUN Team honors.
Source: Lipscomb
More Sports News
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!