Four Arrested in Lebanon on Warrants from Murfreesboro

June 11, 2025 – Lebanon Police arrested four people Tuesday wanted on felony shoplifting charges out of Rutherford County.

After Murfreesboro Police alerted Lebanon officers that the suspects might be in the area, officers found three of them—a 47-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, and a 31-year-old man—inside a Lebanon home. All three were confirmed as the wanted individuals.

Soon after, the department’s SafeNet license plate reader system alerted officers to a vehicle matching the fourth suspect’s information heading south on S. Cumberland Street. Officers tracked the vehicle to the parking lot of Sally Beauty, where they arrested the driver, a 35-year-old man.

All four suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Wilson County Jail. Murfreesboro Police are expected to coordinate their transfer back to Rutherford County.

Source: Lebanon Police

