Foundry Commercial Welcomes Ted Limmer to Nashville Office Brokerage Team

Foundry Commercial is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Limmer as Vice President, Brokerage in its Nashville office. Leveraging 22 years of experience in the commercial interiors and workplace-strategy world, Limmer brings an exceptional blend of design-thinking and client advisory acumen to the brokerage team.

Prior to joining Foundry Commercial, he served for 14 years as the Market President of Alfred Williams & Company in Nashville. In addition to overseeing daily operations, he led the management team and was directly responsible for business development, sales, marketing, studio management, and contract negotiations. His background spans design and furnished-space solutions for office buildings, healthcare, higher education and hospitality clients, among others. Joining the company in 2011, he contributed to its transformation and revenue growth of more than tenfold during his time in leadership.

“Ted is uniquely positioned to succeed in brokerage,” said Jason Holwerda, Senior Managing Director & Partner at Foundry Commercial. “His deep relationships within the CRE space in Nashville, experience with contract negotiations, corporate-workplace consulting, client management, and design-for-space means he doesn’t just broker real estate, he advises clients on how to optimize workplace strategy. With Nashville’s office market posting positive absorption and evolving toward quality-driven demand, this kind of skill set is exactly what tenants and landlords are looking for.”

Holwerda added, “Ted has been a longtime friend to our firm and embodies the entrepreneurial, collaborative culture we value at Foundry. We’re delighted he’s joining our brokerage team.”

Limmer will work closely with Doug Ryan and the Foundry Nashville brokerage associates to enhance the firm’s service offering, deepen tenant- and landlord-relationships, and drive growth in the region.

“I was drawn to Foundry Commercial because of the culture, the team-spirit and the opportunity to move into brokerage at a high level,” said Limmer. “Much of what I did in commercial furnishings and design translates directly to the brokerage business. I’ve spent the last 14 years managing a business and gaining a solid understanding of the pressures tenants and landlords face. Joining Foundry gives me the platform to bring that advisory mindset to every deal, and I look forward to working alongside the Nashville team to continue delivering results.”

Limmer holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Bluefield College in Virginia, where he also played collegiate golf. An active community supporter, he has served on the board of the American Cancer Society and continues to stay involved with local philanthropic efforts.

About Foundry Commercial:

Foundry Commercial is a full-service commercial real estate services and investment company operating across office, industrial, retail, multi-family, healthcare, religious, and not-for-profit asset classes and clients. Focused on the Sun Belt markets, Foundry is sustained by more than 4,000 associates operating from 12 markets, providing leasing and management on more than 77 million square feet and over 4,590 seniors housing units, typically executing over $2 billion in leasing, tenant rep, and investment sale transactions annually. Foundry’s development and investment platform is fully integrated with its services business and is currently invested in over $4.8 billion in joint ventures with many of the best-known institutional investors in the country. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.

