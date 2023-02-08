FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert Issued for 68-Year-Old Ridley Herrod Out of Lebanon

UPDATE: Ridley Herrod, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert, has been found safe in Lebanon.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued out of Lebanon for 68-year-old Ridley “Mack” Herrod.

He was last seen in the area of S. College Street in Lebanon, wearing a red or blue jacket.

Ridley “Mack” is 5’7″,weighs 236 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

See him? Please call Lebanon PD at 615-444-2323, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.