Forsberg’s Two Goals Power Predators Past Kraken 5-3



Filip Forsberg netted two goals as the Nashville Predators defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Predators, improving their record to 23-32-7 on the season.

Forsberg, who has been the Predators’ offensive catalyst all season, scored his 23rd goal of the season in the first period and added his 24th in the second to help Nashville build a commanding 4-0 lead through two periods.

Brady Skjei and Michael McCarron also scored for the Predators, while Steven Stamkos continued his strong playmaking with two assists. Stamkos has now recorded points in five straight games since joining Nashville at the trade deadline.

Juuse Saros was solid in net for the Predators, stopping 22 of 25 shots and weathering a late push from Seattle, who scored twice in the third period to make the game interesting.

The Kraken’s Adam Larsson opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the game, but Nashville responded with four unanswered goals. Luke Evangelista added an empty-netter in the third period to seal the victory.

The Predators will look to build on this momentum as they continue their homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Source: Published with Ai.

