Forrest Frank Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

GRAMMY nominee and double Dove Award-winning artist FORREST FRANK has announced his 2025 “CHILD OF GOD TOUR Part 2.” Featuring Elevation Rhythm in support, following the massive success of his 2024 stretch, the tour will kick off March 27th and stop at Bridgestone Arena on April 13, 2025. Tickets are on sale now via ForrestFrank.com.

Frank is also a finalist for three 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) including Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album (“CHILD OF GOD”) and Top Christian Song (“GOOD DAY”). The 2024 BBMAs presented by Marriott Bonvoy air on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00pm ET on FOX and Fire TV Channels, and streaming after on Paramount+.

2024 has been a non-stop year for FRANK, who after being named Billboard’s Top New Christian Artist of 2023, released his genre-debut GOD IS GOOD EP, which reached Top 5 on the Top Christian Albums chart. In July, he offered his first full-length project, CHILD OF GOD which held the No.1 spot on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart for 14 weeks making it the biggest Christian album debut of the year.

CHILD OF GOD went on to give Frank his first GRAMMY-Award nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, following innaugural GMA Dove Award wins for New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year with album track “GOOD DAY.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email