Former White House Florist to Decorate Cheekwood Mansion

To celebrate ten years of Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, former White House florist Laura Dowling will adorn Cheekwood’s historic Mansion with colorful and festive decorations. Dowling’s lush and lively designs will fill period rooms inside the former family home of Leslie and Mabel Cheek enhancing an already enchanting Holiday LIGHTS experience for guests.

From 2009-2015, Dowling served as Chief Floral Designer for the White House. She managed the floral design for thousands of private and oﬃcial White House parties,

receptions, state dinners as well as large-scale installations for the Fourth of July,

Halloween, and the iconic White House Christmas. Dowling is known for her

contemporary and romantic style of flower arranging that is rooted in classic French

design.

Dowling is the author of Floral Diplomacy at the White House, A White House Christmas,

Wreaths, and Bouquets. She currently tours the country sharing her experiences at the

White House and is a regular speaker at national, regional, and local horticulture

associations, garden clubs and museums.

“We are excited to welcome Laura Dowling and her incredible talent to Cheekwood,”

said Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod. “The holidays are such a joyful time

at Cheekwood, and Laura’s beautiful creations will add an extra special element to this

ten-year celebration and the beloved tradition of Holiday LIGHTS.”

In addition to Dowling’s décor, the holiday cheer begins at the front gates with elegant

and creative light displays guests are accustomed to seeing at Holiday LIGHTS at

Cheekwood. A one-mile walking path will be aglow with over one million twinkling lights,

and visitors can also enjoy s’mores stations, seasonal libations, and a holiday

marketplace. Voted “2023 Best Festival / Fair” by The Tennessean, Holiday LIGHTS is

Nashville’s classic holiday tradition.

Holiday Decor Theme

With a theme of “Gifts of the Garden,” Dowling’s handcrafted holiday décor will celebrate

the rich history and natural beauty of Cheekwood. The bright and bold displays are

inspired by the 13 distinct gardens at Cheekwood, and are designed to complement the

Mansion’s classic architectural details, while bringing the outdoors in.

From handmade magnolia garlands to the iconic poinsettia tree in the Loggia, nine

spaces inside the Cheek Mansion will feature inspiring and vibrant designs with a

diﬀerent theme – ranging from opulent plum, gold, and cranberry Italian-inspired décor

in the entrance foyer, to a citrusy L’Orangerie theme in the Loggia, and a classic “hunt

country” display in the library. As visitors stroll through each thoughtfully curated room,

they will be surrounded by scenes of the season set against the backdrop of the warm

and inviting historic Mansion and gardens.

“I am excited and honored to be part of Cheekwood’s iconic holiday installation this year. It’s been such a pleasure to collaborate with the garden’s talented team on this project to

envision special room by room themes that complement the mansion’s period colors and

décor and honor Cheekwood’s holiday traditions,” said Dowling. “In addition, I also look

forward to designing alongside the volunteers who will be joining me from across the country, including my friend, legendary White House designer and Nashville’s own Jim Marvin, who has designed beautiful ornaments that will adorn the trees. The goal is to treat visitors to an unforgettable and magical holiday experience celebrating ‘Gifts of the Garden’ at Cheekwood. ”

Lectures and Book Signings

In addition to the décor at the Mansion, Dowling will debut her new book on Christmas

decorating, Designing Christmas, at a lecture and book signing on November 18. The

event is ticketed and open to the public. The book provides practical tips and step-by-

step instructions to inspire readers to incorporate holiday décor in their homes using 10

elements and 10 diﬀerent design schemes. The book will be available for purchase for

the first time at Cheekwood’s gift shops. Dowling will also oﬀer another lecture on

December 6 and two workshops on December 7. These ticketed events will be open to

the public.

First Ladies Exhibition

In collaboration with the White House Historical Association, Cheekwood will host a

temporary exhibition in the Mansion galleries highlighting former First Ladies and their

holiday decorating themes. Holidays at the White House with the First Ladies:

Jacqueline Kennedy to Michelle Obama will feature photographs illustrating the former

First Ladies’ unique design motifs. The exhibition will be open to guests for the duration

of Holiday LIGHTS.

Tickets

Holiday LIGHTS opens November 23 and runs until January 5. The seasonal festival will

be open seven nights a week except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New

Year’s Day. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased online in advance. A ticket pre-sale

for Cheekwood members begins October 1. Tickets will go on sale to the public on

October 15.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email