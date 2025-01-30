Former Titans WR Derrick Mason Announced as 2025 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

Former Titans receiver Derrick Mason has been named to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

“Derrick Mason was not only one of the most consistent and dynamic wide receivers in NFL history, but his contributions to the Titans and the Nashville community make him a true legend,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “His work on the field and off exemplifies everything we look for in a Hall of Famer. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.”

A fourth-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Oilers, Mason spent the majority of his career with the Titans (1997–2004). He was named first-team All-Pro in 2000, and he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2000, 2003).

Mason remains the franchise leader in receptions and receiving yards, and over a 15-year NFL career, Mason recorded eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons while playing for the Titans and Ravens.

The 2025 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by the Tennessee Titans, will take place on Saturday, July 19th, at the Omni Nashville Downtown.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

