Former THP Trooper Indicted on DUI Charges

A former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been indicted in a crash that left him and two others injured in May 2022, according to WKRN.

The crash happened on May 22, 2022 on Butler Road in Maury County.

Authorities say former patrol officer Samuel Lavell Outlaw was driving in the eastbound lanes on Butler in a 2021 Side-by-Side vehicle when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Nissan Altima.

Outlaw was off duty at the time and initial reports indicated that Outlaw had been drinking.

Reports also stated that the 2021 Side-by-Side vehicle he was driving was not registered or insured.

The two passengers in the Nissan Altima were injured and taken to the hospital.

Outlaw resigned from his position in June of 2022 after being with the Tennessee Highway Patrol since November of 2002. He was honored for enforcing DUI laws in 2017.

In February of 2023, Outlaw was indicted on multiple charges including one count of driving under the influence, one count of DUI per se, meaning Outlaw is accused of having a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, and one count of vehicular assault.