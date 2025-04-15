Former NFL Tight End Don Hasselbeck Dies at 70

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
10
photo by Donna Vissman/Franklin Art Scene 2019

Former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck has died at the age of 70.

Matt Hasselbeck, his son, shared the news of his passing on Twitter. Stating, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away today. We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.”

Hasselbeck was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned All-American status at the University of Colorado before being drafted into the NFL, where he played for the New England Patriots for six seasons. He then played for the Los Angeles Raiders, winning Super Bowl XVIII, followed by stints with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

Locally, Hasselbeck coached football with his sons, Tim and Matt, at Ensworth High School. He was also an artist and was showcased at the Franklin Art Scene in 2019, a hobby he honed in his retirement.

“He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family.” shared Matt Hasselbeck.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



Previous articleOBITUARY: Margaret Ann Bailey
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR