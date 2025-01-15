Former Metro Police Official Faces Reckless Homicide Charges

John Sorace, 87, of Dundee Court near Murfreesboro was charged with reckless homicide, Detective Capt. Todd Sparks of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.



“The charges stem from an investigation into the death of his wife Jan. 9 at their Rutherford County home,” Sparks said.

WSMV reports that Sorace was an assistant police chief with the Metro Nashville Police Department in the 1960s.



The investigation remains active.



He is being held on $700,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.



A hearing is set Feb. 24 in General Sessions Court.

