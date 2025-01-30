Former La Vergne Police Chief Charged in Kidnapping, Domestic Incident

January 30, 2025 – Former police chief of La Vergne Police Department, Burrel Calvin Davis, II, was arrested in Murfreesboro without incident just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 following a domestic incident.

Davis is charged with four counts of felony especially aggravated kidnapping, felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and four counts of misdemeanor interference with emergency calls.

The case remains under investigation.

In December, Davis was arrested without incident at a Murfreesboro apartment complex on charges of aggravated stalking.

Davis II is being held on a $145,000 bond. A hearing is set for March 5 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email