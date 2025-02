Former Mayor Shirley Winfree passed away on Monday, February 24. She was 89 years old.

Ms. Winfree was the first woman to serve as mayor in the City’s history after her election in 1990.

She had also previously served as a city alderman. At the time of her election, La Vergne’s population was counted at just 7,499 people. She approved the creation of the La Vergne Water Treatment Plant which later opened in 1993.

