Former La Vergne Lake Elementary PTO President Indicted for Theft

May 22, 2025 – An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Valency Horton, the former president of the La Vergne Lake Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Investigators determined that Horton misappropriated PTO funds totaling at least $13,130.99 between April and July 2024.

Horton made unauthorized money transfers from the PTO to her personal Cash App account. She used these funds to make personal purchases and allegedly paid individuals from whom she had borrowed money.

She also made two unauthorized ATM withdrawals and an over-the-counter cash withdrawal of PTO funds. One of the ATM withdrawals was made inside an out-of-state casino.

During an interview with investigators, Horton stated she used the misappropriated PTO funds for her personal benefit. Horton has repaid some portion of the misappropriated money; however, she still owes the PTO $11,130.99.

Based upon this investigation, in April 2025, the Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Valency Horton on one count of theft of property over $10,000, one count of violation of the Computer Crimes Act, and one count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

“It is important that school support organizations, like PTOs, have more than one person approve transactions to help prevent fraud,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “PTO officials should also regularly review and reconcile their bank statements to ensure that money is being spent properly. A copy of the bank statements should be included in the minutes of PTO meetings.”

Source: Tennessee Comptroller’s Office

