Former Fire Chief Donates Family Piano to La Vergne Public Library

The family of former fire chief Chris Clark has donated an antique piano to the La Vergne Public Library. The piano is from the early 1920’s and has been in Emily Clark’s family for more than 50 years, first being owned by her grandparents Jack and Evelyn Hiett.

“This was the fun piano growing up,” says Emily Clark. “It feels good to know it’s going to be taken care of and we appreciate the library’s willingness to add it to their collection.”

“La Vergne has taken great care of my family,” added Chris Clark. “There’s a lot of great memories here and when Alderman Jones suggested putting the piano here we were very excited to feel like we could give something to the community that has a special place in our hearts.”

The piano will be added to a new collection in the library that showcases the history of La Vergne. Once tuned, it will be available for any library patron who wishes to play. “The library is the heart of the community,” says Library Director Donna Bebout. “It’s going to be that much more special to anyone who comes in to know the piano came from the Clark family.”

“As soon as I heard the piano needed a new home I knew we had to find it a spot at the library,” said Alderman Calvin Jones. “Reading and music are two great things that bring people together and we’re glad we could do that for this community.”

Library staff plan to formally dedicate the piano with a plaque. A date has not yet been set.