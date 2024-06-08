Former Davidson Guard Grant Huffman Transfers to Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Mark Byington announced the signing of Davidson transfer Grant Huffman on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-4 guard from Aurora, Ohio, Huffman played four seasons at Davidson where he started all 32 games as a senior. The graduate transfer averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his final campaign with the Wildcats.

“Grant will be a really good player for us, I am very excited to coach him,” said Byington. “He is a big point guard who scores at a high percentage, has a great feel for the game and is an elite passer. The other thing that stands out with Grant is his toughness and his ability to really impact the game on the defensive end as well.”

Huffman scored a career-high 24 points in back-to-back games against George Washington and Fordham in January. The two career performances were part of 24 double-digit scoring games for Huffman.

An adept distributor, Huffman led the A-10 and ranked top-40 nationally in assists per game. He also carried a top-50 mark in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.56 in 2023-24. Huffman produced a career-high 11 assists in an 85-81 win at Charlotte on Nov. 29. In total, he posted 21 games of five-plus assists last season.

Huffman has appeared in 117 games in his career, making 69 starts for the Wildcats. He led Davidson in minutes played in 2023-24, averaging 33.9 per contest. Huffman has also proven an adept defender, leading the Wildcats with 46 steals as a senior and finishing second on the club with 41 as a junior.

Huffman comes to Vanderbilt as a graduate student and will have one season of eligibility.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email