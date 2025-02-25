Former Assistant Metro Police Chief Dies Weeks After Being Accused of Killing Wife

A former assistant chief from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department died Feb. 20 after a 13-day hospital stay for a pre-existing illness.

John Sorace, 87, of Murfreesboro was arrested for reckless homicide after he allegedly killed his wife Jan. 11. He was in jail while awaiting a General Sessions Court hearing.

Jail Administrator Kevin Henderson said Sorace was admitted to the hospital for medical issues Feb. 7.

“He was in custody at the hospital,” Henderson said. “A deputy was there the entire time.”

Chief Deputy Keith Lowery said his family was notified and asked for palliative care.

District Attorney Jennings Jones said the case would be closed because of Sorace’s death.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email