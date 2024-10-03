Former ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Dies at Age 60

American Pickers Frank Fritz died on September 30th at the age of 60.

American Pickers Mike Wolfe shared on social media, “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

Wolfe continued, “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.”

Wolfe ended by saying, “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

We received a joint statement from The HISTORY Channel and Cineflex Production, producers of American Pickers for The HISTORY Channel.

“We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024. Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

Fritz suffered from a stroke in 2022 and was in a hospice facility at the time of his death, reports Yahoo.com.

