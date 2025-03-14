Forever 21 is Expected to Close Over 200 Stores

The fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 is expected to close 200 retail stores, reports Newsweek.

Store closures are part of Forever 21’s bankruptcy plan. The company also intends to lay off 358 employees and close its Los Angeles headquarters. At one point, Forever 21 had 500 retail stores across the U.S.

Newsweek provided a map of low-performing stores being considered for closure. California had the highest number of stores, followed by Texas and Florida. Tennessee has six store locations to close: Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Collierville, Memphis, and Johnson City.

We stopped by the Franklin location at the CoolSprings Galleria, where there are signs stating the store is closing with 30- 50 percent off sales. It is uncertain when the store will officially close for business.

