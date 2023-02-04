Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee

Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster.

A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems to agree on 3 things:

Tornado Alley has shifted to the East

Spring Floods should be expected for Tennessee

It’s going to be bumpy for Middle Tennessee this Spring 2023

According to both sources, the chances for severe weather run right through Middle Tennessee this year. One other note is Accuweather is also predicting a good chance of a late frost in Tennessee, so some may want to delay planting this Spring if that holds true.

Spring officially arrives March 20, 2023 at 4:24 p.m.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here