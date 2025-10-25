Forbes Releases its List of 2026 Best Customer Service Companies

In an era where consumers have endless options at their fingertips and can broadcast their experiences to thousands with a single social media post, exceptional customer service has evolved from a competitive advantage to a business imperative.

Forbes just released the 2026 Forbes’ Best Customer Service list, with one company taking the top spot for the third year in a row – The UPS Store.

The top ten businesses on the list are: Mary Kay, Chick-fil-A, USAA, REI, Publix, Salad and Go, Discount Tire, Dexcom, and Trader Joe’s.

Some of the other businesses (that you can find in Middle Tennessee) that made the list include Zaxby’s, BJ’s Wholesale, Bridgestone, Ashley HomeStore, Crate & Barrel, Lululemon, F45 Training, The Container Store, Cracker Barrel, Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, Barnes & Noble, Ace Hardware, Build-A-Bear Workshop, In-N-Out Burger, Costco, Tractor Supply, Buc-ee’s, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Warby Parker (just to name a few). And, although not in our area, Dollywood also made the list!

Read the entire list here.

The annual study includes 300 businesses, conducted in partnership with customer-insights firm HundredX, surveyed 158,000 consumers between August 2024 and July 2025 about their service experiences during product purchases and usage.

