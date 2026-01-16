Some love stories are written over candlelight and flowers. Others are shared over Sliders. For 35 years, White Castle has been helping guests celebrate Valentine’s Day with good food, friendly service and a tradition that turns an ordinary night out into something unforgettable.

On Valentine’s Day 2026, America’s first fast food hamburger chain will once again transform participating restaurants into “Love Castles,” offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience that has become a beloved tradition for couples, families and friends alike. Reservations for the special event open today and can be made through OpenTable.

What began in 1991 as a heartfelt, unexpected way to celebrate Valentine’s Day has grown into a fan-favorite annual event. For one night only, White Castle team members go above and beyond to create a festive, sit-down dining experience complete with hostess seating, tableside service and Valentine’s Day décor throughout the restaurant.

Each year, tens of thousands of guests across the country celebrate Valentine’s Day at White Castle, many returning to the same Castles year after year as part of their own traditions. Whether it’s a first date, a family dinner or a long-standing annual ritual, the Love Castle experience continues to create lasting memories.

Reservation Details

Reservations open today and are available at more than 300 participating White Castle locations. Guests can find their nearest participating Castle and book a reservation by visiting OpenTable.com and searching for White Castle on February 14. Reservations are available from 4 to 9 p.m.

The post For the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Dinner, Reserve a Table at White Castle first appeared on burgerjoints.com.

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email