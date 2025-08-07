For a Limited Time, Opry Offers BOGO Tickets

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
36
photo by Donna Vissman

End your summer watching a show at the Grand Ole Opry. For a limited time, you can take advantage of the Grand Ole Opry’s BOGO (buy one get one) deal. The deal ends on August 10th.

Eligible shows include:

  • 8/12: Opry 100 Honors Porter Wagoner – Rhett Akins, Marty Stuart, Mandy Barnett, and more.
  • 8/13, 8/26, 8/27: See Opry NextStage stars Tucker Wetmore, Chayce Beckham, and Dasha
  • 8/16: Jordan Davis returns to celebrate his new album.
  • 8/20: Connie Smith’s 60th Opry anniversary with Dailey & Vincent, Sierra Ferrell, and more.
  • 8/21: American Idol’s John Foster returns. 
  • 8/26: Pam Tillis celebrates 25 years with the Opry with Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Russell Dickerson, Emily Ann Roberts, and more.

Find the details here. 

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR