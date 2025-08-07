For a Limited Time, Opry Offers BOGO Tickets

End your summer watching a show at the Grand Ole Opry. For a limited time, you can take advantage of the Grand Ole Opry’s BOGO (buy one get one) deal. The deal ends on August 10th.
Eligible shows include:
- 8/12: Opry 100 Honors Porter Wagoner – Rhett Akins, Marty Stuart, Mandy Barnett, and more.
- 8/13, 8/26, 8/27: See Opry NextStage stars Tucker Wetmore, Chayce Beckham, and Dasha.
- 8/16: Jordan Davis returns to celebrate his new album.
- 8/20: Connie Smith’s 60th Opry anniversary with Dailey & Vincent, Sierra Ferrell, and more.
- 8/21: American Idol’s John Foster returns.
- 8/26: Pam Tillis celebrates 25 years with the Opry with Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Russell Dickerson, Emily Ann Roberts, and more.
Find the details here.
