Barbeque lovers will soon find local food truck favorite Smokin’ Buttz inside the Kroger located at 4432 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. The Grand Opening is planned for Tuesday, January 14th, with a special ribbon cutting ceremony set for 11am.

“We’re excited to partner with Kroger and be the first food truck to open in one of their Middle Tennessee stores,” said Mylica Cathey, owner of Smokin’ Buttz along with her husband John. “This will provide us an additional way to reach our loyal customers and introduce our barbeque to new customers.”

The Catheys have been serving Smokin’ Buttz barbecue since 2013. The new 500-square foot space inside Kroger will allow for an expanded menu. Regular menu items of baked beans, mesquite coleslaw, and pulled pork sandwiches will be offered along with family packs, whole chickens, brisket, smoked ribs, and a wider variety of side dishes. Hours of operation for Smokin’ Buttz inside Kroger will be 11am to 7pm daily.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with John and Mylica,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “Smokin’ Buttz is already very popular with Rutherford County residents being that the Catheys are from the area. We expect that making it more accessible through our Kroger store will be a big hit. This addition also highlights our food-first culture and our efforts to continue to provide convenient meal solutions for our customers.”

