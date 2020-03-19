About 80 Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network members were grateful to receive non-perishable food donated to them this week by Feed America First.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the food will allow senior citizens to stay at home and help eliminate the spread of COVID-19 to them.

SCAN Coordinator E.T. Guice said she and SCAN member Jack Kelton requested the food from Feed American First.

Food included canned vegetables, dried beans, crackers, Jell-O, soup, muffin mixes, cereal and snacks.

“Fifty percent (of the 80 SCAN members) don’t get help from anybody but SCAN,” Guice said, adding many of the seniors who live alone do not have anyone to care for them.

SROs Kerry Nelson, Chad Dodson and Erica Brinkley, who are out of school, joined SCAN volunteers in delivering the food to seniors throughout the county Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dodson said he tried to contact the seniors ahead of time and left the boxes on the porch. One senior asked him to bring the box inside.

“They were very thankful, very grateful, very appreciative,” Dodson said. “I’m just glad to do it.”

SCAN Co-Coordinator Clarence Guice said Midland Baptist Church’s Journey of Hope donates monthly food like milk, orange juice, eggs, fresh vegetables and fruits and eggs to the SCAN members.

“We try to get the food for SCAN members who don’t have any way to get food,” Clarence Guice said. “This food is for the ones who need it the most.”