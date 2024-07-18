Folds of Honor Announces Golf Tournament in Brentwood

Folds of Honor Tennessee announces Freedom Invitational the 4th annual “Celebrity Golf Tournament” as participants join forces for the noble mission of providing opportunities to the families of our nation’s fallen and disabled military service members and first responders in the form of educational scholarships.

The tournament hosted at The Governors Club in Brentwood, TN raised over 53 life-changing scholarships in 2023 and anticipates another successful year with a foursome team shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 26th. Celebrity guests alongside their teams will compete for a worthy cause while celebrating camaraderie and community support in this highly anticipated event.

Confirmed celebrity players include Billy Dawson, Chris Kirkpatrick, Danae Hays, Michael Ray, RaeLynn and more to be announced.

LKQ Corporation is thrilled to announce its role as the title sponsor for the upcoming Freedom Invitational. This partnership highlights LKQ’s commitment to supporting veterans and their families through the collaboration with Folds of Honor TN. Ian Musselman, senior vice president of external affairs at LKQ Corp., expressed the company’s enthusiasm, stating, “On behalf of the LKQ Corporation, our LKQ Veterans Network, and all of our employees, The LKQ Foundation is proud to support Folds of Honor, and the veteran families that this great organization serves. LKQ is dedicated to supporting the communities in which we live and work. We value our freedoms and those that protect it. LKQ is a proud partner of Folds of Honor, not only for its commitment to our veteran families, but to education and the future of our country. Folds of Honor exemplifies what it means to be LKQ Proud!”

If you would like to be a part of this impactful event, become a Patriot Partner sponsor for this year’s Freedom Invitational. Your contribution will help Folds of Honor Tennessee continue their mission of providing life-changing scholarships and ensuring that families of military service members and first responders receive the support they deserve. Together, we can honor their sacrifices and invest in a brighter future. For more information, contact Jenner Kreifels, regional development officer of Folds of Honor TN, at [email protected].

