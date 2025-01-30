Florida Trio Arrested in Multi-State Sunglass Store Burglaries

January 30, 2025 – At approximately 8:30 AM on January 29, 2025, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to a burglary at the Sunglass Hut in Hendersonville, where suspects had entered through the store’s wall and stolen an estimated $400,000 in merchandise.

Further investigation revealed a similar burglary at the Sunglass Hut in Murfreesboro on January 26, 2025. Both departments identified a shared modus operandi (MO), and the Murfreesboro Police provided Hendersonville authorities with a suspect vehicle tag. Using License Plate Recognition (LPR), Hendersonville Police tracked the vehicle to Smyrna, where Smyrna Police successfully stopped the suspects. They discovered three boxes, later recovered by Murfreesboro Police, containing stolen goods destined for Miami at a shipping store in Smyrna.

Collaboration between the Hendersonville and Murfreesboro Police Departments determined the suspects were involved in burglaries at multiple Sunglass Hut locations in South Carolina, stealing over $1 million in merchandise across several states.

The Hendersonville Police Department has charged Xavier Perez (52) of Miami, Florida, Lazaro Yansel Salazar Hechavarria (27) of Miami, Florida, and Alexander Trujillo Gomez (48) of Hialeah, Florida, with Theft of Property over $250,000, Burglary, and Vandalism over $1,000.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

Source: Hendersonville Police Department

