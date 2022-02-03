Lots going on today in a “mixed-bag” of precipitation worries. Let’s look at the NWS watches and winter weather advisories for Middle Tennessee.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 529 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022 TNZ008>011-027>034-058>066-075-077>080-093>095-032100- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0001.000000T0000Z-220204T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Crossville, Carthage, Smyrna, La Vergne, Cookeville, Pulaski, Coalmont, Altamont, Jamestown, Murfreesboro, Lewisburg, Columbia, Brentwood, Tullahoma, Woodbury, McMinnville, Nashville, Waynesboro, Hendersonville, Sparta, Smithville, Livingston, Lafayette, Franklin, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Allardt, Spencer, Lawrenceburg, Byrdstown, Mount Juliet, Manchester, Lebanon, Clifton, Celina, South Carthage, Hohenwald, Gordonsville, Shelbyville, and Gallatin 529 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas just east of Nashville saw 1 to 3 inches of rain yesterday. Another 1 to 3 inches is expected in the watch area today, so some of these spots could see upwards of 5 to 6 inches total with this event. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 853 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022 TNZ007>011-025>034-056>060-062>066-032300- /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0006.220204T0200Z-220204T1000Z/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White- Cumberland- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, and Crossville 853 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around 0.10 up to 0.20 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 8 PM Thursday to 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions expected tonight and Friday morning. Scattered power outages are possible. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts are subject to change. Stay tuned to updated forecasts as this system develops. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Today

Rain. High near 46. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight Rain or freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain between midnight and 5am. Low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Traffic will be impacted for the next 24-48 hours.

