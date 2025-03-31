Flood Waters Close Vaught Road Following Storms

Floodwaters forced the closure of the Vaught Road slab in Rutherford County on Monday following heavy overnight storms. Officials are urging drivers to find an alternate route, as the rushing waters pose a serious danger to vehicles.

Authorities warn that even a small amount of moving water can be powerful enough to sweep a vehicle away, putting lives at risk. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and to obey all posted signs and barricades. Ignoring road closures can lead to dangerous situations for both drivers and emergency responders.

Officials will continue to monitor the flooding and will reopen the road once it is deemed safe for travel.

