Flood Watch Wind Advisory 03-14-15-2025

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1105 AM CDT Fri Mar 14 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-150015- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0003.250315T0600Z-250316T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Cookeville, Waynesboro, Shelbyville, Dover, Waverly, Celina, New Johnsonville, Centerville, Altamont, Smithville, Nashville, Lewisburg, Coalmont, Lafayette, Dickson, Allardt, Clarksville, Gordonsville, Hohenwald, Lawrenceburg, Franklin, Livingston, Manchester, Goodlettsville, Woodbury, Springfield, Crossville, Spencer, Jamestown, Sparta, Kingston Springs, Brentwood, McMinnville, South Carthage, Byrdstown, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Tennessee Ridge, Pulaski, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Columbia, Lebanon, McEwen, Erin, Mount Juliet, Lobelville, Clifton, Linden, Ashland City, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, La Vergne, Gallatin, and Carthage 1105 AM CDT Fri Mar 14 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Significant rainfall is expected to bring between 2 to 5 inches of rain to Middle Tennessee this weekend. Localized higher amounts are possible with heavier bands of rainfall that may develop. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1107 AM CDT Fri Mar 14 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-150015- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0004.250315T0300Z-250315T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Cookeville, Waynesboro, Shelbyville, Dover, Waverly, Celina, New Johnsonville, Centerville, Altamont, Smithville, Nashville, Lewisburg, Coalmont, Lafayette, Dickson, Allardt, Clarksville, Gordonsville, Hohenwald, Lawrenceburg, Franklin, Livingston, Manchester, Goodlettsville, Woodbury, Springfield, Crossville, Spencer, Jamestown, Sparta, Kingston Springs, Brentwood, McMinnville, South Carthage, Byrdstown, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Tennessee Ridge, Pulaski, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Columbia, Lebanon, McEwen, Erin, Mount Juliet, Lobelville, Clifton, Linden, Ashland City, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, La Vergne, Gallatin, and Carthage 1107 AM CDT Fri Mar 14 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.

