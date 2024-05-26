Flood Watch, Severe Storms Probable 5-26-2024

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Be aware all day as any storm that fires up this afternoon has a possibility for quick development. The main line unfortunately will come late this evening. Hail, strong winds, heavy rains, hail, and possible tornadoes are all on the menu for this evening.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 517 AM CDT Sun May 26 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-262100- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0003.240526T1200Z-240527T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of New Johnsonville, Spencer, Clifton, Lebanon, Erin, Dickson, Lobelville, Lewisburg, Columbia, Hartsville, Murfreesboro, Gordonsville, McEwen, Allardt, Kingston Springs, Brentwood, Gallatin, Tennessee Ridge, Hohenwald, Tullahoma, McMinnville, Pulaski, Coalmont, Cookeville, Livingston, South Carthage, Centerville, Altamont, Jamestown, Crossville, La Vergne, Franklin, Mount Juliet, Shelbyville, Manchester, Clarksville, Ashland City, Lawrenceburg, Carthage, Goodlettsville, Celina, Waynesboro, Smithville, Nashville, Hendersonville, Dover, Linden, Gainesboro, Smyrna, Woodbury, Sparta, Waverly, Lafayette, Byrdstown, and Springfield 517 AM CDT Sun May 26 2024 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of heavy rain will be possible through Monday morning leading to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Today South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

