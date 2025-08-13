Flood Watch 8-13-2025

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 600 AM CDT Wed Aug 13 2025 TNZ007>011-025>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0005.250813T1100Z-250814T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry- Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne- Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Jamestown, Nashville, Cookeville, Tullahoma, Crossville, Spencer, Lewisburg, Gordonsville, Goodlettsville, Gainesboro, Hohenwald, Sparta, Smithville, Clifton, Linden, Byrdstown, Springfield, La Vergne, Coalmont, Dickson, Lebanon, McMinnville, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Kingston Springs, Gallatin, South Carthage, Waynesboro, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Ashland City, Franklin, Shelbyville, Woodbury, Manchester, Centerville, Smyrna, Columbia, Hartsville, Pulaski, Livingston, Allardt, Lafayette, Lobelville, Altamont, Brentwood, Celina, and Lawrenceburg 600 AM CDT Wed Aug 13 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and low-lying locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread flooding is not expected, but localized flash flooding is possible from heavy thunderstorms. Areas that had heavy rain this morning are at greatest risk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

