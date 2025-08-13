Flood Watch 8-13-2025

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
600 AM CDT Wed Aug 13 2025

Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-
Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-
Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-
White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-
Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Jamestown, Nashville, Cookeville,
Tullahoma, Crossville, Spencer, Lewisburg, Gordonsville,
Goodlettsville, Gainesboro, Hohenwald, Sparta, Smithville,
Clifton, Linden, Byrdstown, Springfield, La Vergne, Coalmont,
Dickson, Lebanon, McMinnville, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Kingston
Springs, Gallatin, South Carthage, Waynesboro, Mount Juliet,
Hendersonville, Ashland City, Franklin, Shelbyville, Woodbury,
Manchester, Centerville, Smyrna, Columbia, Hartsville, Pulaski,
Livingston, Allardt, Lafayette, Lobelville, Altamont, Brentwood,
Celina, and Lawrenceburg
600 AM CDT Wed Aug 13 2025

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland,
  Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman,
  Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry,
  Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale,
  Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
  streams, and low-lying locations. Flooding may occur in poor
  drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Widespread flooding is not expected, but localized flash
    flooding is possible from heavy thunderstorms. Areas that had
    heavy rain this morning are at greatest risk.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

