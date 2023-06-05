Flights Resume at BNA After Ground Stop Issued

UPDATE: 11:18 AM – The FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA.

11:18 a.m. UPDATE: The FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA. Please continue to check with your airline regarding your flight status. Safe travels! — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 5, 2023

UPDATE: 11:00 AM – Flights at BNA are beginning to depart. Arriving aircraft to BNA remain on a ground stop.

11 a.m. UPDATE: Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 5, 2023

Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) enforced a ground stop for Nashville International Airport (BNA) around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023.

No aircraft is currently departing BNA.

Please check the status of flights with your respective airline.