Five Women Arrested at Nashville Massage Parlor

Responding to multiple community complaints regarding a massage parlor, 18 Spa, located at 2425 Lebanon Pike, undercover Sex Crimes detectives on Wednesday, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health, found that five of six employees present did not have a valid massage license, which is required in Tennessee.

The following women were arrested and charged with impersonating a licensed professional.

Congyun Shen, 37;

Xiao Jun Cui, 51;

Jing Xu, 28;

Congfang Cui, 53;

Xu Chen, 49.

The women were all interviewed and found to be working at the massage parlor voluntarily.