Five Vandy Bowlers Named to Junior Team USA

The U.S. Bowling Congress announced Thursday that five Vanderbilt University bowling student-athletes have earned spots on the 2026 Junior Team USA roster. Katelyn Abigania, Sydney Bohn, Avery Domaguin, Dannielle Henderson, and Saphyre Nofuente will represent the Commodores on the national junior team following their performances at the 2026 USBC Team USA Trials and U.S. Amateur competition held at Gold Coast Lanes in Las Vegas.

Commodores Deliver Strong Performances at USBC Team USA Trials

Eight Vanderbilt bowling program members competed at the national trials, including current student-athletes Abigania, Alyssa Ballard, Domaguin, Henderson, Nofuente, Tamia Yeager, and incoming signees Lindsay Greim and Macy Jones. The Commodores demonstrated depth and skill throughout the qualifying rounds, with multiple athletes securing top finishes among the competitive field.

Domaguin Leads Vanderbilt with Fourth-Place Overall Finish

Avery Domaguin posted the strongest individual result for Vanderbilt, finishing fourth overall in the qualifying rounds and third among U.S. Amateur competitors. Her exceptional performance earned her dual recognition, as she was named to both the 2026 Junior Team USA and the adult national team. Domaguin’s top-five finish highlights her emergence as one of collegiate bowling’s premier talents.

Abigania and Nofuente Crack Top 20 in National Competition

Saphyre Nofuente secured 15th place overall, while Katelyn Abigania finished 18th in the qualifying rounds. Both athletes demonstrated consistent performance throughout the trials, earning their selections to the 2026 Junior Team USA roster. Abigania’s accomplishments extended beyond the junior team, as she also received recognition with a spot on the adult national team alongside Domaguin.

Jones Bowls Perfect 300 Game During Day 3 Competition

Vanderbilt signee Macy Jones delivered a standout moment during the trials, rolling a perfect 300 game in round 4 on Day 3 of competition. The incoming freshman’s flawless performance showcased the caliber of talent joining the Commodores’ program and added excitement to Vanderbilt’s strong showing at the national event.

Vanderbilt Bowling Returns to Competition at Northeast Classic

The Commodores will resume their 2025-26 season January 16-18 when they travel to New Castle, Delaware, for the Northeast Classic. The tournament provides Vanderbilt with an opportunity to build on the momentum generated by their athletes’ success at the USBC Team USA Trials as they continue their competitive schedule.

Fans can follow Vanderbilt bowling updates and results on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @VandyBowling, or visit the official athletics website at https://vucommodores.com.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email