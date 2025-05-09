Five Things to Know About Steeplechase 2025

The Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, will return to Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville on Saturday, May 10, 2025. If you don’t have a ticket yet, a few remain to purchase here.

Here are things you need to know about the annual event in Nashville since 1941.

1. Be Prepared for Weather

The race has been continuous since 1941 except for World War II and COVID-19, but it will take place rain or shine. Be prepared for the weather. Also, remember that the event is on grass, and wear appropriate shoes.

2. Parking

Parking passes must be displayed on your windshield when you approach the gate. Find the special parking map here.

Plan for traffic delays in getting to the race site. Here are the directions for those using a rideshare service. From I-40 West, take exit 199 for “Highway 251/Old Hickory Boulevard”. Turn left onto Old Hickory Boulevard/Highway 251. Continue to follow Old Hickory Boulevard until it dead ends into Highway 100. Turn left onto Highway 100. Turn right onto Old Hickory Boulevard. Turn right onto Vaughn Road. You will see Gate 4 on the left. **You can follow Gate 4 signage from Highway 100 to the Grounds.

3. It’s as Much About Fashion as the Horses

As Nashville’s rite of spring since 1941, race day is full of annual traditions and new attractions, including fashion. It’s the day to bring out your best hat and outfit. Don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses.

4. There will be Seven Races

There will be seven races throughout the day, with the first one starting at 1 p.m. A steeplechase thoroughbred’s average speed is 30 mph, weighing 1,100 lbs. In between races, don’t miss the stick pony race.

5. Don’t Bring These Items to Steeplechase

When it comes to what to bring and what to leave at home, attendees are required to present their ticket, armband, and parking pass upon entering the race. Food trucks will be on hand to purchase food and drink, or you can bring your own food for race day. Below is a list of prohibited items.

No Pets with the exception of service animals (and yes this includes the really tiny ones)

No Glass Containers of any kind

No alcohol can be brought into these party tents: Royal 615, Hunt Club, Iroquois Society or Paddock Club.

No alcohol allowed in the Family Area Tailgating

No propone grills and no open flames

No drones

No fireworks or pyrotechnics or firearms

No inflatable devices such as climbing walls, slides, or obstacles

No display of advertising, banners or signs, or selling items unless you are an approved sponsor or vendor

No limos, buses, trailers, or any oversized vehicle

No illegal substances

Adult supervision is expected for minors and children under 12 are not permitted to cross the track without an adult present.

No public intoxication – responsible alcohol consumption is expected

