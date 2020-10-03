Smyrna Police Department is pleased to congratulate five newly certified officers that graduated from Basic Law Enforcement School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Thursday, September 24.

Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy’s (TLETA) Basic Law Enforcement School course is a twelve week course that provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards needed to be a successful law enforcement officer.

The twelve week academy is part of an overall training strategy for newly hired SPD officers. Locally, recruits complete a three week pre-phase training program and a twelve week assignment with a field training officer.

“We are proud of the five graduates,” shared Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold. “These officers have completed an intense period of training and have demonstrated the commitment required to serve our citizens.”